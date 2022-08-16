Biden’s student loan waiting game drags on

Politico’s Weekly Education

The nation’s 40 million student loan borrowers are still waiting on the Biden administration to announce whether they’ll have to resume monthly payments in September. And whether they’ll have any of their debt canceled outright.

Wyoming college’s enrollment competes with local job market

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Factors such as a county unemployment rate of 2.8% and high school graduates earning $30 an hour at some local retailers are playing a role in stagnating Laramie County Community College’s enrollment numbers.

Monkeypox, Covid loom large as college students prepare for the fall semester

Dallas Morning News

Like at many other institutions, Dallas College and Collin College in Texas have not shared any detailed plans for contact tracing in case of a monkeypox outbreak on campus, but they are monitoring its local spread.

Metropolitan Community College announced it will waive tuition and fees for all Nebraska high schoolers

KMTV

College officials expect the waiver will result in an enrollment increase of about 20%.