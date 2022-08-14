Santa Fe Community College offering dual online, in person classes

Santa Fe New Mexican

HyFlex, which allows students to choose on any given day whether they show up in person or stream the course online live, is a modality administrators would like to see more of, and which Santa Fe Community College President Becky Rowley says could help students who work or have families stay in school.

Virginia’s Community Colleges launch Virginia Infrastructure Academy

Williamsburg Yorktown Daily

The Virginia Community College System has introduced the Virginia Infrastructure Academy, which will “coordinate, scale up and replicate” infrastructure-related community college training programs statewide.

Industry-based credentials offer manufacturing workers alternative education pathway

U.S. Census Bureau (blog)

Earning a manufacturing credential may increase earnings and prospects of getting work in manufacturing even without a college degree, according to new U.S. Census Bureau research conducted in collaboration with the National Association of Manufacturers, Manufacturing Institute and National Student Clearinghouse.

Here’s how to attend South Carolina technical college for free this fall

WLTX

South Carolina technical colleges are offering free courses in an effort to close the employment gap in high-demand jobs.

Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students

WOWT

That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high school students can even register for classes in this upcoming fall quarter.

Healthcare employers, community colleges create career pathways for underserved students

KUSA

Colorado healthcare employer DaVita teamed up with other major healthcare employers in the state and local community colleges to create an equitable career pathway for underserved students.

Orange County community colleges now offer free or low-cost bus passes for students

Orange County Register

Students at every community college across California’s Orange County can now hop on any county bus route, as many times as they need, for free or at a minimal one-time cost.

HBCUs see a historic jump in enrollments

National Public Radio

The number of Black students in higher education decreased overall during the pandemic. But for those who did choose college, some historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, have seen a surge in applications.