Data show gender pay gap opens early

Wall Street Journal

Disparities among male and female college graduates appeared within three years, a WSJ analysis of federal data for 2015 and 2016 graduates shows. An interactive tool includes information from select public and for-profit associate-degree programs, too.

An evolving role for colleges: Training people recovering from substance abuse disorders to be part of treatment teams

Hechinger Report

A small but growing number of programs show how even the most vulnerable adults can succeed in college.

University of California faces calls to reduce barriers for transfer students

EdSource

To fix what critics say is a confusing and discouraging system, the University of California is under pressure to create a new admissions guarantee program for community college transfer students.

Ozarks Technical Community College takes next step in creating aircraft repair program

Springfields News-Leader

The Missouri college is ready to move forward with the design of a new facility to teach aircraft repair and maintenance. It is the critical next step in the college’s plan to offer the highly specialized and sought-after training by fall 2024.