How a Kansas City area community college is helping students handle the housing crisis

Kansas City Beacon

With the opening of Centennial Hall, Kansas City Kansas Community College has become part of a movement among community colleges nationwide to help students manage an ongoing affordable housing shortage.

Phi Theta Kappa initiative with Wyoming targets community college enrollment

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Working together with Phi Theta Kappa — the honor society for community college students — Wyoming, Iowa and Alabama will serve as launching points for CCsmart, a new effort to tackle declining enrollment at community colleges.

L.A. community colleges send $5.3B bond to voters

Los Angeles Times

Supporters say the infusion of cash is necessary to revamp aging buildings, upgrade athletic fields and outfit classrooms with new technology across the Los Angeles Community College District’s nine campuses, the largest community college system in California.

Triad community colleges, healthcare systems address worker shortage through apprenticeships

Winston-Salen Journal

Forsyth Technical Community College was chosen because it offers the only registered MRI apprenticeship in the state, as well as having on hand the only MRI simulator in the country.

Commentary: Allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees

The Sentinel

Californians are rightly proud of the state’s higher education system, but we have left a glaring hole in many communities where students don’t have access to affordable baccalaureate education.

Workforce development is a collaborative effort

New Jersey Business Magazine

Government entities, academic institutions and business groups are working together to provide training solutions for the development of a highly skilled workforce.