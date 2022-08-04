More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

KOKO

About 600 men have completed their higher education since the Oklahoma Department of Corrections partnered with Tulsa Community College 15 years ago, according to authorities.

From incarcerated to educated; Inmates graduate from Nicolet College program

WJFW

Ten inmates from Wisconsin’s McNaughton Correctional Center graduated from the Nicolet Area Technical College. They participated in the college’s heavy equipment operator program.

New BCC, MCLA program offers pathway to teacher licensure

Berkshire Eagle

Berkshire Community College and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts have created a joint “Associates to Bachelors” program to provide an efficient pathway to teacher licensure. The program is designed for paraprofessionals currently employed by pre-K through grade 12 schools in the county.

Harford Community College announces civil rights tour and enrollment numbers ahead of fall semester

Baltimore Sun

For the Harford Civil Rights Project, the Maryland college has created a free mobile app that allows users to learn about the 20th-century African American civil rights movement in Harford County.