$55M in student loan debt relief on its way for Pennsylvania nurses

PennLive

The money for the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program comes out of state’s share of federal American Rescue Plan funds. The one-time offer will relieve selected state-licensed nurses who cared for patients during the Covid pandemic at a Pennsylvania health care facility of up to $7,500 of student loan debt.

McMaster announces another $25M investment in technical college scholarships

Post and Courier

Combined with $39 million in this year’s state budget earmarked for technical schools, the state looks to train 40,000 South Carolinians. It will cover the cost of tuition and fees at any of the state’s 16 technical colleges to pursue an industry credential or associate degree in high-demand career fields like manufacturing, health care, computer science or logistics.

Portland Community College, Caterpillar hope new training facility will help address enrollment, workforce challenges

Oregon Public Radio

Leaders of Oregon’s largest college and officials with a global manufacturer of construction equipment celebrated a new facility this week, built with the financial backing of Portland-area voters.

Trapped by default

New America (brief)

Why borrowers default on their student loans and how the system jeopardizes their economic security

University of Northern Iowa program lets community college grads pursue four-year degrees online

The Gazette

Iowans with an associate degree from any of the state’s 15 community colleges starting this fall will have easier access to a four-year bachelor’s degree thanks to a new University of Northern Iowa online program aimed at removing higher education barriers for adult and place-bound learners.

Philadelphia Community College program aims to fight nationwide truck driver shortage

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The new commercial trucking driving program, which will launch in September, will have Community College of Philadelphia partner with Ancora Education, a Texas-based company that provides competitive skills-based training to thousands of students and employees yearly.