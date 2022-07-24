Commentary: Donate to community college over the Ivy League

e-Jewish Philanthropy

“Find a local community college and give 10% as much money and 10% as much time to helping them,” says Larry Summers, an economist who has served as president of Harvard University and U.S. secretary of the treasury. “It would be transformative.”

How the Metallica Scholars Initiative helped one student reinvent her career

Clackamas Review

As Clackamas Community College enters its fourth year as part of the Metallica Scholar program, Jessica Jones embodies its impact. The Portland, Oregon, native had recently entered her 40s, gone through a divorce and found herself at what she now considers a personal crossroads.

Virginia community colleges’ tuition to remain the same for 5th year in a row

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Virginia’s 23 community colleges will keep the cost of tuition flat this fall, the fifth straight year without raising costs, following the lead of most state universities.

Community college district looks to boost workforce housing in Woodside

Almanac Online

A quarter of a California town’s proposed housing element units are designated for a local community college.

A new way of rating institutions of higher ed: Upgrading the economic mobility index

Third Way (blog)

Third Way upgrades its Economic Mobility Index, which defines value based on how well institutions serve their low-income students, in addition to the proportion of low- and moderate-income students a school serves.

Tech schools, job hubs, community colleges fill vital need in boosting workforce, experts say

Tulsa World

With multiple partners, Tulsa Community College recently launched the Cyber Skills Center, which will develop a talent pipeline for the rapidly expanding career fields of cybersecurity and data analytics at no-cost to Tulsa-area residents. About 350 people applied for the two cohorts (40 students), which will start in October.

Community College Innovation Center training hundreds, opportunities expanding this fall

ABC 33/40

Since the Alabama Community College System Innovation Center opened in February, it has serviced hundreds of students through its Skills for Success Program.