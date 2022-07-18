FAFSA numbers on the rebound

Politico Weekly Education

High school students among the class of 2022 completed 4.6% more FAFSA applications this year than in 2020, an early indicator of possibly more high school grads headed to college this fall.

Why community college students are ‘stopping out’

New York Times

Vacancies in the job market are attracting students and leading them to postpone finishing their undergraduate education.

Newsom’s bid to make textbooks free delayed in community colleges central office

EdSource

Once the money is allocated to colleges, how it’s spent could vary from campus to campus. Some colleges may use the money to pay faculty who can adapt open textbooks to best suit their classes, such as by using an existing textbook but adding material that’s specific to the course they’re teaching.

Geography no barrier as rural Colorado colleges expand online offerings

Chalkboard Colorado

The state is spending $8.6 million on a new initiative that will let Colorado’s seven rural community colleges share programs and services so students — no matter where they live — get a wider set of educational opportunities.