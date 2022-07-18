Maine community colleges see enrollment shift to worker training programs

Press Herald

Community colleges around the country are expanding short-term workforce training programs hoping to make a dent in the national workforce shortage and provide low-barrier opportunities for economic mobility.

Hartnell College helps incarcerated people get their degrees

KSBW

The California college received a state grant of $480,000 to help current and formerly incarcerated people in the Salinas Valley get a college degree.

Community colleges forgive debt racked up during pandemic

The Day

The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system announced Tuesday that the state’s community colleges will forgive $17 million of student debt accumulated during the pandemic.