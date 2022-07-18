Maine community colleges see enrollment shift to worker training programs
Press Herald
Community colleges around the country are expanding short-term workforce training programs hoping to make a dent in the national workforce shortage and provide low-barrier opportunities for economic mobility.
Hartnell College helps incarcerated people get their degrees
KSBW
The California college received a state grant of $480,000 to help current and formerly incarcerated people in the Salinas Valley get a college degree.
Community colleges forgive debt racked up during pandemic
The Day
The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system announced Tuesday that the state’s community colleges will forgive $17 million of student debt accumulated during the pandemic.