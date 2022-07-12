OC, MC showing enrollment increases

Odessa American

Despite enrollment slowdowns at many community colleges statewide, Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said Odessa and Midland colleges are among the only ones that saw an increase.

In Massachusetts, $15M for community college workforce training

WWLP

One-third of the $15 million in funding announced by Gov. Charlie Baker will specifically focus on boosting training programs in the healthcare industry.

MCHS, OC partner to help nursing students with tuition

Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital and Odessa College will hold a joint press conference Wednesday to announce an agreement to help cover the cost of tuition for students attending nursing school.

Clovis Community College expanding to provide better rural healthcare

KFDA

The $4 million expansion project at the New Mexico college will be funded by a state grant which was matched to a donation by Don Donner, who has a strong passion for healthcare education.

Portland Community College creating affordable housing for students

KOIN

More than 80 affordable housing units will be coming to the Oregon college’s Workforce Training Center.

After years in the making, Blue Ridge Community College unveils new learning facility

WLOS

The new $23-million facility will help to serve as a recruiting tool for the North Carolina college, says President Laura Leatherwood.

D.C. will offer free career coaching for residents

Washington Post

The program can provide career counseling for about 5,000 residents per year and will focus mostly on those who don’t have a bachelor’s degree and those who do have college degrees and fall below a certain income threshold.



