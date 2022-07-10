Community colleges partner with associations, K-12 schools meet workforce shortage

Alabama Political Reporter

In response to the need for more maintenance technicians, the Alabama Community College System is collaborating with both the Alabama Forestry Association and Alabama Poultry and Egg Association on a new credential that provides training to high school agriculture educators and their students.

Commentary: Community colleges can become America’s AI incubators

The Hill

Undervaluing sub-baccalaureate credentials keeps community colleges from leveraging their many strengths.

A first-hand understanding of student barriers and opportunities

Cap Radio

Daisy Gonzales, the second in command at California Community Colleges, shares her journey from a foster youth navigating the system to becoming second in command of the state’s community college system.

Thinking beyond ‘summer melt’ enrollment declines

Diverse: Issues in Higher Education

Community colleges that may not have the resources necessary to implement high-tech enrollment management strategies can still build partnerships with local high schools and businesses, even churches, to make a difference, says Martha Parham of the American Association of Community Colleges.

The new labor market: No bachelor’s required?

Hechinger Report

More workers without degrees are landing jobs they’d have been shut out of before. Will it last?

How much student housing does $1.4 billion buy?

Cal Matters

An estimated 3,800 more college students will soon have affordable campus housing after state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to pump a portion of California’s $300 billion budget into a student program to ease a residential crisis gripping the state’s public universities and community colleges.

Eastern Iowa Community College launches new online American Sign Language interpreting degree

Quad-City Times

EICC is the only college in the state offering a deaf studies certificate and an ASL English interpreting associate degree. It launched the online option to provide greater flexibility for prospective students as the need for interpreters continues to grow.

Dire U.S. labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners

Bellingham Herald

In rosier economic times, many former prisoners faced steep obstacles to finding work. The labor shortage sparked by the Covid pandemic now presents them with opportunities.

Game on: Pueblo esports teams provide fun competition, career opportunities to students

Pueblo Chieftain

The biggest esports team in town is at Pueblo Community College, which has had a competitive esports team for several years and continues to grow its program.