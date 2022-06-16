In Photos: The CCIC poster showcase

June 16, 2022

On Wednesday, student teams that comprised the 12 college finalists for the 2022 Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC) pitched their STEM-related solutions for real-world problems during a poster session held at the U.S. Library of Congress that included special guests. Below are photos from the event.

Ohlone College (California)
Front Range Community College (Colorado)
AACC President and CEO Walter Bumphus
Columbus State Community College (Ohio)
College of Central Florida
Bergen Community College (New Jersey)
SUNY Orange
San Antonio College (Texas)
Polk State College (Florida)
Front Range Community College (Colorado)
Ohlone College (California)
Middlesex Community College (Massachusetts)
Matthew Dembicki
Matthew Dembicki edits Community College Daily and serves as associate vice president of communications for the American Association of Community Colleges.