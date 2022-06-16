In Photos: The CCIC poster showcase

On Wednesday, student teams that comprised the 12 college finalists for the 2022 Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC) pitched their STEM-related solutions for real-world problems during a poster session held at the U.S. Library of Congress that included special guests. Below are photos from the event.
About the Author
Matthew Dembicki
Matthew Dembicki edits Community College Daily and serves as associate vice president of communications for the American Association of Community Colleges.