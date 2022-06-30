Police investigating bomb threats reported at several community colleges in central North Carolina

WRAL

It appears there were reports of bomb threats received on Thursday by several community colleges simultaneously.

Erie County Community College trustees approve new west Erie campus

Go Erie

Erie County Community College President Christopher Gray said the vote represented a “monumental moment” that aims to give students greater access to the college and accommodate the college’s growing academic programs.

John Tyler Community College becomes Brightpoint on Friday

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Virginia’s John Tyler Community College officially becomes Brightpoint Community College on Friday, two years after the renaming process began.

Thomas Nelson Community College name change underway: Introducing Virginia Peninsula Community College

Daily Press

Virginia Peninsula Community College describes the region the college serves and aligns with a longtime slogan, “The Peninsula’s Community College.”