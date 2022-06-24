Editorial: Plugging the gaps in higher education

The Bend Bulletin

Oregon has gaps between who gets into college and who gets through to graduation. The state’s Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education is working on coming up with proposals to address the gaps for the 2023 legislative session.

Community college students intern to save the environment

KPBS

A handful of San Diego community college students are hard at work saving the environment through internships at the San Diego State Coastal Marine Institute Laboratory.

Illinois college invests in cyber improvements

Government Technology

Heartland Community College was hit with a cyber attack in fall 2020. Now, the college has spent almost a third of the $1 million that it dedicated to improving cybersecurity. Many of the improvements focus on protections for the college’s data center and backups.