Clackamas Community College bridging connections with area businesses

Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas Community College this week convened business leaders, educators and elected officials for a networking and development summit to identify collaborative strategies for supporting the business community. Groups brainstormed ways the college can support businesses through student programs and services.

Blurring the lines between education and workforce

Hechinger Report

In rethinking traditional ways of doing business in order to better serve students, an idea is gaining steam: the “Big Blur.” It would break down barriers between high school, college and career to create a system that bridges all three.

N.C. community college goes virtual on Fridays due to gas prices

Fox Business

Southwestern Community College announced on June 8 that, due to high gas prices, the college will operate virtually on Fridays. All college buildings except the Public Safety Training Center will be closed on Fridays through at least Aug. 5.



Maine Community College System requires vaccines for on-campus students

Bangor Daily News

Effective immediately, the Maine Community College System is requiring all on-campus students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccination requirement does not apply to students taking classes online or those who will not be entering campus buildings.