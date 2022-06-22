Alabama college starting nursing apprenticeship program

WBRC

Gadsden State Community College will be the first college in the state to offer apprenticeships for students in the registered nurse program.

Pitt Community College holds reentry simulation exercise

WITN

Pitt Community College and the Local Reentry Council provided Eastern Carolina leaders with a better understanding of the struggles those with criminal backgrounds face when reentering society. Those in attendance were given new identities, posing as individuals released from jail, and told to figure out how to survive. Pitt Community College Reentry Coordinator Ralph Soney said the purpose of the event was to send participants home with a better understanding of the everyday struggles that recently released criminals face and to have them leave with a more empathetic state of mind.

Pritzker administration increases grant funding for college students

WSIL-TV

More low-income students are now eligible for college grants in Illinois. As part of Gov. Pritzker and the General Assembly added $122 million in funding for the Monetary Award Program (MAP) for Fiscal Year 2023. This brings the total funding for the grant for low-income college students to approximately $601 million.

N.C. community college exploring esports

The Shelby Star

Cleveland Community College is expanding its sports programs, this time in the digital sense. This fall, the college will take its first steps towards a collegiate esports program.