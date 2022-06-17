Tennessee parks offer community service hours for students

Associated Press

Tennessee State Parks will offer volunteer work events at parks across the state this month for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours.

Washtenaw Community College hosts training for 4,000 union trainers in Ann Arbor

Detroit Free Press

Michigan’s Washtenaw Community College will host training events for union trainers from four national skilled trades organizations this summer.

California Community Colleges chancellor to step down after nearly six years

Long Beach Post

Eloy Oakley will leave his position as chancellor of the California Community College system to lead the College Futures Foundation, whose mission is to help students finish college and to close equity gaps.

Maricopa Community College offers courses to fill Great Resignation job gaps

Arizona’s Family

The Arizona community college district is offering students the chance to earn certifications that will help fill in the job gaps left open following the Great Resignation.