Tennessee parks offer community service hours for students
Associated Press
Tennessee State Parks will offer volunteer work events at parks across the state this month for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours.
Washtenaw Community College hosts training for 4,000 union trainers in Ann Arbor
Detroit Free Press
Michigan’s Washtenaw Community College will host training events for union trainers from four national skilled trades organizations this summer.
California Community Colleges chancellor to step down after nearly six years
Long Beach Post
Eloy Oakley will leave his position as chancellor of the California Community College system to lead the College Futures Foundation, whose mission is to help students finish college and to close equity gaps.
Maricopa Community College offers courses to fill Great Resignation job gaps
Arizona’s Family
The Arizona community college district is offering students the chance to earn certifications that will help fill in the job gaps left open following the Great Resignation.