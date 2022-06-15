Commentary: The pandemic taught colleges how to better support students who are single mothers

Higher ed Dive

Delgado Community College’s chancellor grew up with a single mother. She shares how the college responded when the coronavirus pressured single moms.

Ozarks Technical Community College class doubles as substitute teacher training

Springfield News-Leader

The “Orientation to the Teaching Profession” course at OTC — often taken by students exploring the career option — has been approved as substitute teacher training by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

ACP enrollment increases but program completion decreases

Texas Association of School Boards

Alternative certification programs were the only type of educator preparation programs to see an increase in enrollment from 2010 to 2019, but completion rates dropped 10 percent during the same period.

Community college offers marine welding training at Smithfield High

Smithfield Times

The MTT program — delivered in partnership with the Virginia Ship Repair Association, Camp Community College, Tidewater Community College, and Thomas Nelson Community College — has operated since 2017 with impressive results. It has trained more than 2,100 participants in six trades for employment in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry with a 90% hire rate for those who complete the training.