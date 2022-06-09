Six CUNY community colleges adopt short-term tech training with $5M grant

Crain’s New York Business

The program’s first 30 students have finished the software engineering and web development courses, many with jobs in hand, according to Queensborough Community College, the lead grant.

Regional Better Skills. Better Jobs. Campaign designed to attract more adult learners back to college

Neuse News

Lenoir Community College is working with the John M. Belk Endowment and myFutureNC to better address the needs of local employers and adult students through a targeted campaign of Better Skills. Better Jobs.