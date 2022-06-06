Commentary: Help wanted: Congress should answer the call

Seattle Times

To help fill the worker shortage, Congress should ease financial aid rules to allow people to get shorter-term training.

Why free college is so elusive — and how we can get closer to establishing it

CNN

The expansion of the Pell Grant is another effort many are advocating for, particularly as moves for universal community college have failed at the federal level.

Commentary: Forgiving student loans is not the best policy

CommonWealth magazine

There are better ways to address student debt, writes Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts.

How much student loan debt has the Biden administration canceled to date?

Third Way blog

Infographic shows how much the Biden administration has already canceled in student loans — more than $25 billion and growing — as of June 2022.

Applying for financial aid may get a little easier in Colorado

Chalkbeat Colorado

House Bill 22-136 will create a directory of resources for educators to share, boost training in helping students apply for financial aid, and require schools to notify students about financial aid when mapping out high school plans.

LA City College students, faculty are thrilled to have first lady Jill Biden at graduation

Los Angeles Daily News

First Lady Jill Biden will deliver the keynote speech at Los Angeles City College’s Tuesday commencement ceremony.

Coca-Cola’s truck tour ends in Tifton

Tifton Gazette

The tour acted as an accompanying event to the announcement of a $1 million donation to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation, set to help fund the commercial truck driving programs offered by the system.