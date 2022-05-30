Wayne County Community College launches tuition-free skilled trades program

News-Herald

The Michigan college’s program aims to help connect students with jobs that have a minimum starting wage of $15 an hour.

What student loan forgiveness would mean to these five borrowers

Los Angeles Times

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a plan to forgive at least $10,000 in debt for people making under $125,000 a year. Some said they wanted full forgiveness or a reduction of the interest rates on their loans, while others said they were concerned about what forgiveness would cost, or noted that it wouldn’t fix the larger issue of college costs.

Oregon college’s program celebrates 10 years

Oregon Public Radio

Future Connect, a scholarship and support program at Portland Community College, has served more than 3,600 low-income and first-generation college students.

Baltimore County Public Schools, CCBC to expand early college access programs

NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools, in partnership with the Community College of Baltimore County, will expand student access to the BCPS/CCBC tuition-free program beginning in summer 2022.

North Platte Community College breaks ground on health and science center expansion

KNOP

The expansion is targeted to help the Nebraska college handle more health occupation students to move through the program and graduate with better real-world experience.

MassBay Community College grad with rare disease creates scholarship for kids with disabilities

WBZ-TV

Nathan Persampieri has a rare neurological disorder that affects his ability to walk. But he stood on his own to receive his degree at commencement, and he plans to use his graduation gift money to create a scholarship to help other college students who have disabilities.

Michigan college instructor takes lead into Final Jeopardy against 10-day champ

mLive

Mott Community College history instructor Aaron Gulyas nearly did what the last 20 contestants on the Jeopardy TV game show couldn’t do — take down the current champion.