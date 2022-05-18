DSLCC launches program for students with disabilities

West Virginia Daily News

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College is launching an Inclusive Learning Enabled Action Program (ILEAP) this fall for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, allowing participants to enroll in classes at the Virginia college.

Skills-based learning pathways with Jane Oates

Trending in Education podcast

Jane Oates, a former U.S. Department of Labor official who is now president of the nonprofit media entity Working Nation, discusses the skills revolution and its connections to higher education, the workforce and new, emerging models for career development.

Terra State $6.6M energy-saving program includes new solar array

WTOL

In a decision to pursue a multi-million-dollar deferred maintenance project, the Ohio college hopes to save millions of dollars in the decades to come by improving their energy plan today.

Post-pandemic, four years of college steadily loses its appeal

CNBC

Between the strong labor market and the rising cost of college, teenagers are choosing shorter, more affordable, career-connected pathways, according to a report.

Why it’s so hard for college students who are parents to actually earn their degrees

Money

Only 18% of student parents actually earn an associate or bachelor’s degree within six years, a problem that not only affects their own long-term economic stability, but that of their kids, too.