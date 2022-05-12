UC, CSU and community colleges set to get big funding boost — with big expectations

Los Angeles Times

California’s three systems of public higher education are set to get a big funding boost — but in exchange will need to meet comprehensive targets to improve access, affordability and equity under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget proposal set to be unveiled Friday.

Clark State college has several initiatives in place to support diversity, equity, inclusion

Springfield News-Sun

Ohio’s Clark State College has several initiatives in place to support diversity, equity and inclusive (DEI) environments for students, employees and the community.

The Community College of Baltimore County requires mask indoors

WBFF

The Community College of Baltimore County announced this week that masks will be required at any gathering indoors with more than 10 people in attendance.

