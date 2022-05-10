State’s community colleges rolling out $10.5M workforce program

Greater Baton Rouge Business Report

More than 2,000 people have sought grants to pursue training for high-demand jobs since a new state program began taking applications in March, says Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

‘Great Expectations’ program helps a ‘forgotten group’ go to college

Cardinal News

The program is aimed at foster youth who, upon reaching adulthood, often have no support network.

At Ozarks Technical Community College, employee pay going up by 4% next year

Springfield News-Leader

This is the largest annual salary increase since the 2007-08 year, when the Kansas college gave a 5% raise.

Commentary: The compelling need to elevate tech ed

Governing.com

Our public education system is too focused on preparing students for four-year colleges. When an auto mechanic can pull down a six-figure salary, it’s clear that career and technical education should be getting a lot more support.

Commentary: Community college leader says state is not doing enough to help low-income students

Seattle Times

Q&A with Jan Yoshiwara, who will soon retire as the executive director of the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

Maine invests in community college nursing programs

News Center Maine

Maine’s community colleges are set to double current nursing program capacities from about 240 graduates per year to 480 graduates per year.

