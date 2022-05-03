How McDonald’s built its educational benefits platform

QSR magazine

Thought partners like the American Association of Community Colleges and the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning were instrumental in helping McDonald’s create its Archways to Opportunity program.

This proposal could solve health insurance problem for part-time community college faculty

CalMatters

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan is to supercharge a state fund from the 1990s that allows colleges to be partially reimbursed for providing health insurance to part-time faculty.

Columbia State celebrates pre-apprentice line workers with mini-rodeo

Columbia Daily Herald

Students recently demonstrated the skills they learned during a seven-week Pre-Apprentice Lineworker Academy program at Tennessee’s Columbia State Community College.