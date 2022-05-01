School’s nursing plan rejected; hospitals say community college program will fill need

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

A state board’s vote against efforts by Southeast Arkansas College to start a nursing bachelor’s degree program came despite local hospital leaders saying a shortage of nurses is “not sustainable” and the “number one threat” to future plans.

Northland Community & Technical College initiative connects students and employers

Grand Forks Herald

Northland President Sandy Kiddoo says the Minnesota college is working on a new strategic plan and has identified four pillars to meet both students’ and employers’ needs: access to education, student services, equity and partnerships.

Commentary: Are you all in black student success? Or are you standing on the sidelines?

Los Angeles Sentinel

Right now, we are in a crisis regarding Black and African American student success, writes Keith Curry, president of California’s Compton College. A crisis demands a state of emergency approach, which means we need to allocate resources now.

Who’s missing from California’s community colleges?

CalMatters

California’s community college enrollment plummeted during the pandemic. Here are the stories of some of the students who left.

High school students explore non-traditional careers at Western Technical College

WKBT

Area high school students are exploring potential careers where their gender may be in the minority.

A lack of literacy can cost you money. A North Carolina college is trying to change this

WCNC

South Piedmont Community College’s adult literacy program offers a free program to improve adult reading skills.



