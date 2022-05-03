Keep an eye on Title IX

Politico

The U.S. Education Department is expected to drop its Title IX rule this month after delaying the release of its highly anticipated proposal that’s expected to overhaul the Trump-era rule that mandates how schools must respond to sexual misconduct on campus.

In Ohio, more high schoolers graduating with associate degree already in hand

Dayton Daily News

Sinclair Community College, Edison State College and Clark State College all have seen increasing numbers of high school students graduate with associate degrees in the last five years, through an Ohio program that partners local community colleges with local public high schools and offers college credit courses in high schools, online courses or at the college campus.

California college system considering ‘diversity evaluation’ for all employees

TND

The community college system in California may soon require diversity, equity and inclusion evaluation for all employees.

Virginia’s community colleges are losing students. Can free tuition bring them back?

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Experts worry about jobs going unfilled and the workforce earning lower wages because of significant enrollment declines at community colleges over the past decade. But a new scholarship that makes community college free for 12,000 Virginians has the potential to stem the tide.

Commentary: Hancock emerges from the pandemic

Lompoc Record

California’s Allan Hancock College is already seeing signs of an enrollment recovery, thanks in large part to the Hancock Promise — its hallmark program that pays first-year tuition and fees for local high school graduates.