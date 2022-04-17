The upward mobility problem

Harvard Magazine

Most Americans earn less than their parents did. Can community colleges bridge the gap?

‘We’re teachers too’: Community college faculty feel shortchanged by legislative raises

The Dispatch

Mississippi’s 15 community colleges have long struggled to retain the best and brightest faculty due in part to a lack of state funding. A 2007 law mandates that community colleges receive mid-level funding, or half the per-student amount the Legislature appropriates to K-12 and the regional universities, but that has never happened.

Long before Intel’s Ohio announcement, Lorain County Community College started teaching computer chip manufacturing

Cleveland.com

By the time Intel breaks ground on its massive factory in central Ohio late this year, a Lorain County program teaching how to make semi-conductor chips will be nearly a decade old.

Pueblo Community College partners with local agencies to offer mobile child care center

KRDO

Children First, an auxiliary of Pueblo Community College, and Illuminate Colorado are partnering with local agencies to provide free on-site child care for parents.