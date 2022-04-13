Mitchell Tech president: ‘Industry wants our graduates’

Mitchell Republic

There are a lot of new improvements at Mitchell Technical College, including scheduled construction of a new diesel power tech lab and technical lab space on the main campus of the South Dakota college.

Nevada college weathers nationwide downturn in enrollment

KOLO

Truckee Meadows Community College’s drop in enrollment is just 6%, less than half the state average. President Karin Hilgersom has another way of looking at that number: “The fact that we’ve weathered this storm and this illness with a strong sense of belonging for those other 94% is really important.”

Bitterroot Valley Community College leaders step up campaign ahead of ballots

KPAX

With ballots ready to drop for an important funding package later this week, supporters of Montana’s new Bitterroot Valley Community College are hitting the streets to explain what’s at stake.

Commentary: Community colleges offer essential stepping stones to BIOPIC students

AL DÍA

Community college campuses are naturally diverse spaces, embracing a wide range of perspectives and lived experiences. We have an opportunity to build on these prospects by giving students greater financial assistance to attend community college and funding the institutions where they can thrive.