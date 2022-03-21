Commentary: How Missouri is increasing community college enrollment among rural students

Forbes

A program that places college and career advisors in rural high schools has helped colleges such as Ozarks Technical Community College increase enrollment and FAFSA applications.

State announces heavy equipment training at Northshore Technical Community College

NOLA.com

A workforce development program of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative has been launched to help create a workforce skilled in the so-called “professional resilience occupations” that are critical to disaster recovery and mitigation efforts.

Arkansas Community Colleges Use VR simulations to accelerate CTE training

Jonesboro Sun

In collaboration with TRANSFR and Arkansas Community Colleges, a new Arkansas Office of Skills Development program is using virtual reality simulations to help students and job-seekers explore careers in high-growth and technical industries.

Maryland drops degree requirement from some jobs, adding to debate over value of college

Washington Post

Employers need to rethink how they find workforce talent, according to proponents of the plan.

Woolly mammoth tooth unearthed at community college construction site

NBC24.com

While working at a construction site on property owned by a community college in Iowa, Justin Blauwe found what was later confirmed to be a woolly mammoth tooth.