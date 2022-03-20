As nurses quit, states seek to train more

Stateline (Pew Trusts blog)

Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College turned away about 300 qualified students last year because of capacity issues. To address that, a new law lets the college hire more part-time faculty and swap some clinical training hours for simulation hours.

Skilled trade programs are booming after college enrollment dropped in the pandemic

NPR

College enrollment dropped during the pandemic. But programs in the skilled trades are booming. Here are two community colleges where students learn to build houses and fix cars.

My trip with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden highlighting ARPA-funded community college training programs

U.S. Labor Department (blog)

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Angela Hanks highlights how community colleges are using their American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Sen. Baldwin visits Wisconsin tech college to talk workforce needs

WSAW

Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Mid-State Technical College on Friday to talk about Wisconsin’s workforce needs. One of the discussions was about the Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship Center project.

‘Change in perception’: MATC CEO looks to grow campus for student demand

The Mercury

In his office full of pop culture memorabilia, including Ferris Bueller and the Beatles, Manhattan Area Technical College president and CEO Jim Genandt spoke about plans to expand the technical college and enhance its impact on the region — and the state of Kansas.

ODU launches Virginia’s first four-year major in manufacturing engineering technology

News @ ODU

Patrick & Henry Community College will launch a corresponding associate degree in manufacturing engineering technology that will serve as a pipeline to both the workforce and pathway to Old Dominion University’s four-year degree.

Western Governors University and North Dakota community colleges formalize partnership

Valley City Times Record

Western Governors University (WGU) and the five community colleges within the North Dakota University System have signed a memorandum of understanding that will provide their graduates and staff with an affordable pathway to earning their bachelor’s or master’s degrees from WGU.

Commentary: Community colleges committed to ensuring Pennsylvania’s future

The Times

Pennsylvania is still grappling with disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Outlooks are alarming – like a projected workforce shortage, especially in areas of critical need like healthcare, IT and supply chain fields. Yet, leaders from Pennsylvania’s community colleges imagine a vibrant future for our Commonwealth.

Virtual reality unlocks historic North Jersey mansion for people with disabilities

Daily Record

Through virtual reality, professors and students at County College of Morris in New Jersey are helping those with mobility issues to access a lot of history at The Willows, the 1854 Gothic revival mansion in Morris County.