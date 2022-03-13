Jackson State partners with 6 Alabama community colleges

Associated Press

The Mississippi university is partnering with six Alabama community colleges to help associate-degree graduates transition into its bachelor’s degree programs.

Oregon colleges study how to bring adult students back to campus

Public News Services

The pandemic has contributed to a devastating drop in enrollment at community colleges. Two colleges in Oregon are exploring how to bring students back to campus – especially adult learners.

Commentary: New York’s post-Covid community college challenge

New York Daily News

The challenge for the state’s community colleges: Can they pivot to address this changing demand, putting job training and career success more at the center of their mission and culture?

State money will fund affordable housing for community college students

KPBS

Some local colleges in California are getting new state funding to build affordable housing for their struggling students.

UW Green Bay, Marinette campus’ new engineering certificate aims to supply shipbuilder

Eagle Herald

The two University of Wisconsin campuses will work with students from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College interested in transferring into the program.