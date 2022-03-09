NYC Committee on Higher Education passes resolution seeking New Deal for CUNY

amNewYork

Members of the New York City Committee on Higher Education voted to pass the New Deal for CUNY. The legislation asks that New York State increase the ratio of faculty and mental health counselors to full-time students. It also requires that certain amounts of tuition be replaced by federal, state and city funds. The next stop for the legislation is the New York State Legislature to pass and the governor to sign and officially enact.

Alabama college bringing sports back to campus

WHNT

Northwest-Shoals Community College is bringing back athletics after a long hiatus. The college suspended athletics in 2011. NW-SCC announced Tuesday the hiring of new softball and baseball coaches.

Pittsburgh City councilman proposes tax on higher ed, medical care

CBS Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh City councilman introduced a new ordinance that would impose a user privilege tax on college students and medical patients in the city. The tax would be 1% of the total tuition amount or medical bill. Money collected would help fund infrastructure.

Maryland college offers free online civics course through partnership with nonpartisan organization

The Herald-Mail

Hagerstown Community College has partnered with The Citizen Campaign to teach the community how to become more involved in local government. HCC is one of 10 Citizen Leadership Centers across the nation.