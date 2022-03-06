Oregon legislature approves Gov. Kate Brown’s $200M workforce plan

OregonLive.com

The workforce initiative, which Brown is calling “Future Ready Oregon,” aims to address a severe labor shortage that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

West Virginia’s Senate Education Committee takes up House version of higher education funding formula

Weirton Daily Times

Officials with the state’s 10 four-year colleges and universities, and the nine two-year community and technical colleges have been working towards a funding model for the past two years, developing a model based on Tennessee’s program.

Commentary: Geography of community college transfers in California

Public Policy Institute of California (blog)

There is wide local variation in transfers, meaning that where students live and what community college they attend can affect their likelihood of transferring to a four-year college.

Tuition-free college movement gains momentum, despite Biden’s stalled plan

Washington Post

President Biden may have tabled his bid for universal free community college, but states and municipalities are keeping the momentum going with new or expanded programs to cover tuition.

Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte’s Central Piedmont Community College

WCNC

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited Charlotte last week to promote a statewide program to help high school graduates pay for community college.



