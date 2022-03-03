Amazon workers can now attend these 180 colleges for free

Fortune

Amazon is adding partnerships with more than 140 colleges and universities–mostly community colleges–to provide a cost-free college education to its hourly employees, bringing the number of schools that Amazon workers can attend debt-free to 180.

VP Kamala Harris visits Durham Tech

News & Observer

Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh this week visited North Carolina’s Durham Technical Community College to promote the Biden administration’s goals for jobs and workers.

Indian River State College announces free associate degree for Treasure Coast graduating seniors

WPTV

There are as many as 9,000 students across all of the local public high schools eligible for the Florida college’s Promise program.

Pennsylvania community colleges partner on ‘histotechnician’ degree program

BCTV

Reading Area Community College, Lehigh Carbon Community College and Northampton Community College have formed a partnership that provides an opportunity for students in surrounding counties to complete an associate degree in “histotechnology.”

Work to bridge economic, racial gaps recognized at Jackson College

mLive

Since 2016, the Michigan college has seen a 16% increase in Black students, a 10% bump in non-traditional-age students 24 or older and a 5% increase in students receiving Pell grants due to financial need.