Funding roundup

Texas State Technical College’s (TSTC) electrical power and controls (EPC) program will benefit from a $28,000 donation from Saber Power Field Services LLC.

Of the donation, $18,000 is an in-kind gift of equipment for the EPC program. The remaining $10,000 will go toward scholarships. Saber recruits TSTC students from all Texas campuses and currently has many alumni at the company, including a number in senior leadership.

“We have an ambitious growth plan,” said Brad Bodine, Saber Power Field Services director of operations and a TSTC graduate. “We prioritize hiring TSTC’s EPC graduates, as their quality program enables us to recruit knowledgeable candidates to support our growth.”

TSTC also received a $75,000 grant to support ongoing efforts for veterans and to purchase equipment for workforce training. Texas Mutual Insurance Co. provided the grant.

“The intent of the grant is to assist veterans regardless of where they are located or what programs they want to participate in,” said Kenneth Buford, TSTC’s director of veteran recruitment.

One initiative that could receive funding from the gift is the Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program. The latest cohort of participants — military members transitioning to civilian life – are taking workforce training classes in mechatronics.

California

The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office (CCCCO) is expanding its partnership with the Institute for Evidence-Based Change (IEBC), implementing the Caring Campus program in California with $977,980.

The objective of IEBC’s Caring Campus program is to increase student retention and success in community colleges by creating and cultivating caring environments through a coaching-based approach that includes all staff in student success efforts. The new funding will support 30 community colleges new to the program. The first group of 18 colleges was selected and began work in 2018.

Throughout a semester, IEBC coaches meet with staff teams, returning approximately every three weeks.

“Caring Campus is designed to leverage and enhance a college’s existing student success and guided pathways efforts, with little to no cost to the institution to implement these interventions,” said IEBC President/CEO Brad Phillips said. “Connecting with a student doesn’t cost anything. Asking a student his or her name doesn’t cost anything. You don’t have to buy software or build a building. But it is an intensive process, which takes commitment that is facilitated by our coaches and supported by college leadership.”

* * *

A $25,000 award to the Los Rios Colleges Foundation will yield scholarships for students working toward degrees and certificates in clean energy sector programs. The SMUD Shine Award funds will help at least 100 low-income students across the four Los Rios colleges (American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lak, and Sacramento City).

“This program will provide ‘finish-line’ scholarships of $500 to help students overcome barriers such as the costs of materials, safety equipment and state testing and licensing, so they can obtain their credentials and get to work in the clean energy sector where skilled workers are needed,” Sonia Ortiz-Mercado, Los Rios interim associate vice chancellor of educational services and student success, said in a release.

And by helping students complete certificates in fields like solar installation, environmental conservation technician, clean diesel hybrid technology and electric power lighting systems, Los Rios can improve the local workforce development pipeline to help meet the demand for employment in the clean energy sector.

SMUD (Sacramento Municipal Utility District) provides Shine Awards to projects that support and revitalize communities.

Maryland

Allegany College of Maryland (ACM) has received two Innovation Grants totaling $150,000 from the Maryland Department of Education to help people increase their marketability in a changing automotive industry. The grants helped to purchase a fully electric Tesla Model 3 and related equipment, and a Ford F250 diesel truck for the automotive technology program. The Tesla and Ford will round out the college’s teaching fleet this spring, joining another EV, a Chevrolet Bolt, and a multitude of vehicles and stand-alone engines.



Ben Diehl of Diehl’s Ford, the family-operated dealership selected to provide the diesel vehicle, commended ACM for its preparation of automotive technicians.

“Most of our techs have come through the program at ACM, and we have been very happy with the results that the program achieves in such a short time,” Diehl said.

Virginia

The Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation can offer free Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning (RILL) classes for county residents thanks to a $6,000 grant from Richmond County. RILL provides educational opportunities and enrichment for adults, primarily serving senior citizens.