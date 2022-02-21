Hiring based on skills instead of college degrees opens up opportunities for millions

Marketplace

As the job market has heated up, an increasing number of companies are pledging to base hiring on skills rather than degrees.

Northwest Arkansas Community College in looks to bring enrollment back to pre-pandemic levels

Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette

The college is planning a concerted marketing effort to make sure nontraditional students understand their options. It will also do more recruiting at area high schools.

Commentary: A graduate’s perspective: The value of first attending community college

The James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal (blog)

To all high school seniors and individuals of all ages: Community college is not just “okay”; it is very worthwhile.

Commentary: The irreplaceable value of California’s community colleges

Sant Ynez Valley News

While it’s clear that the return on investment for students is wise public policy, we have yet to keep pace with the true cost of college and the success of our students.

Linn Benton Community College adds a $16M bond to the May ballot

KLCC

The bulk of the bond would fund a new agricultural center at the Oregon college, meant to strengthen applied learning programs and add an associate’s degree in veterinary technology.

Mendocino-Lake Community College District saves taxpayers $12.7M through bond refinancing

Lake County News

The California college district had previously taken advantage of a similar refinancing opportunity in 2015, saving taxpayers over $36.5 million. The combined savings from both bond refinancings now totals approximately $49.2 million, which will be realized by district taxpayers in the form of lower property tax bills.

Wolf renews higher-ed scholarship idea, amid worker shortage

Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says it’s time for lawmakers to get on board with his proposed college scholarship program–which would include community college students–arguing it is urgently needed because of difficulties finding workers across industries.

Public-private partnership leads to prosthetics program at BCTC

WTVQ

Kentucky’s Bluegrass Community and Technical College and BCTC Workforce Solutions are working to increase opportunities in the ever-expanding, high-demand field of orthotics and prosthetics.

Fathers or students: Black men in college often face a choice

Washington Post

The City University of New York’s Fatherhood Academy is a 16-week program, hosted at Hostos, LaGuardia and Kingsborough community colleges, that helps unemployed and underemployed dads obtain their GED and head on to college.

Transgender athlete restrictions would extend to Iowa’s universities under Senate bill

Iowa Capital Dispatch

State Senate Study Bill 3148 would allow only students who are biologically female to partake in women’s sports at Iowa public and nonpublic schools, community colleges or public universities. It’s a step further than a proposal in the House that applied only to girls’ sports in K-12 public and nonpublic schools.