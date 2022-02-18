Trade, technical schools key to workforce development

Fulton Sun

Trade and technical education will be vital to workforce development into the future, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told higher education leaders this week. State Technical College of Missouri was Parson’s latest stop in a series of roundtable discussions with higher education and workforce development leaders around the state.

Florida college is holding its first ‘Patenthon’

WUSF

Hillsborough Community College students and faculty, as well as other entrepreneurial-minded people will have the chance to see — and use — NASA-patented technologies at this week’s Patenthon event.

DeVry, ITT Tech students among thousands of defrauded borrowers to receive $415M in loan cancellation

Washington Post

The U.S. Education Department will cancel the federal student loans of nearly 16,000 people defrauded by DeVry University, ITT Technical Institute and Minnesota School of Business/Globe University.