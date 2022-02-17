In Nebraska, community colleges wary of tax authority removal

News Channel Nebraska

Community college leaders recently lined up to oppose a state bill that would eliminate general fund property tax levy authority for the two-year colleges.

Commentary: College Now, reimagined: Adams and Banks should bolster a program that lets high school kids earn college credit

New York Daily News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks have an ambitious agenda, promising to shift the focus of reform from specialized high schools that serve a narrow slice of students toward expanding opportunities for all New York City kids. Reimagining the city’s successful College Now dual enrollment program, which already exists — imperfectly — at 470 of the city’s 520 high schools is one promising strategy they should consider.

Education Department suspends seizure of tax refunds, Social Security for overdue student loans until November

CNBC

The U.S. Department of Education has suspended the seizure of tax refunds, Social Security and other government payments to satisfy defaulted student loans until November, the agency said.

She grew up in foster care. Now this Latina trailblazer opens doors in California colleges

Fresno Bee

Daisy Gonzales, deputy chancellor of the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, is focused on bridging achievement gaps, boosting transfers to four-year universities and providing the right job skills to Latinos to achieve upward economic mobility.