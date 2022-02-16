Department of Defense offers STEM ed funding for community colleges

Campus Technology

The DoD STEM Community College Consortium grant program seeks institutions forming regional consortia that will “develop and encourage STEM ecosystems” among two- and four-year institutions, industry partners, local education agencies and others, with the goal of developing STEM talent for the workforce.

New carpets, more supports: How Michigan colleges would spend Gov. Whitmer plan

Michigan Bridge

Montcalm Community College would bolster skilled trades training to meet local housing demand. Grand Rapids Community College could fund a program to prepare new students for college life.

Schools, businesses want early college program greatly expanded for underrepresented students — but will Mass. do it?

Boston Globe

A group of high school juniors and seniors recently sat in a Northern Essex Community College class, excited to become doctors, nurses, and medical assistants. But first, they faced years of schooling and difficult textbook readings.

CCAC’s enrollment dropped during the pandemic. What could this mean for Allegheny County?

Public Source

More than nine in 10 of Community College of Allegheny County graduates go on to live and work locally, but thousands fewer students have enrolled during the pandemic.

The sky’s the limit for Warren County Community College’s drone program

WFMZ

There are more than 50 drones in the New Jersey college’s lab. Among them: a popular one known as SPOT, which has several cameras enabling 360-degree vision.