Gov. Janet Mills’ plan could boost Maine’s community colleges

Sun Journal

Mills’ plan would provide up to two years of free community college for students who graduated in 2020 or later, at least through the class of 2023. That’s worth as much as $3,800 annually for students at today’s tuition rate.

Commentary: Elite universities can create better pathways for two-year college transfers

The Hill

Some four-year colleges have responded to the transfer problem by adopting policies such as “guided pathways” that tell students in a very transparent manner what they need to do to transfer. Even better, some public four-year colleges, nudged by state legislatures, have adopted guaranteed admission programs that set out the criteria a community college student has to meet to know she will be guaranteed admission to a four-year college.

Global insurance firm expands apprenticeship programs for U.S. community college students

The Business Journals (subscription required)

Corporate apprenticeship programs have become more common in recent years, with companies investing millions to cover tuition costs and train community college students for highly skilled roles.

Rogue Community College’s hope for struggling students

KTVL

The southern Oregon college now has more options to assist students who struggle with food or housing insecurities.

Two bills would create scholarship funds for high school students to take courses at community colleges

Clarksdale Press Register

Two bills in Oregon that would create taxpayer-funded scholarships for high school students who attend classes at community colleges were passed by House lawmakers last week.