A community college ‘Promise’ for Texas high schoolers

Public News Service

The AlamoPROMISE program, a free tuition program at five San Antonio community colleges, is making a difference for hundreds of students.

Minnesota governor’s budget proposal would expand financial aid for students

Star Tribune

Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed supplemental budget would, among other things, establish a college application fee waiver program, expand some state grant programs and freeze tuition at colleges and universities in the Minnesota State system.

Opinion: Will Covid’s shadow follow high school students to college?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia high school seniors have endured more than two years of pandemic disruptions in their education. Are they prepared academically for the challenges of college-level work after so many disruptions, and are they emotionally ready?

West Virginia college, manufacturer partner for GreenPower workforce

The State Journal

BridgeValley Community and Technical College will help develop the workforce needed to power a recently announced electric school bus manufacturing facility. GreenPower Motor Company anticipates employing around 900 workers at its new facility over the next few years.

Youth programming increases at Kentucky community college

Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Community and Technical College has always offered youth programming, but opportunities for local kids and their families have increased the last the decade. The availability of additional grant funding has played a part in this.