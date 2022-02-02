HCC to offer free child care for students

Daily Hampshire Gazette

Beginning in March, Holyoke Community College will become the first community college in western Massachusetts to offer a drop-in child care program for student parents.

Virginia community colleges ask legislature for $26M to double number of nursing graduates

Culpeper Star–Exponent

To ease Virginia’s shortage of nurses, Virginia’s community colleges are asking state legislators for $26 million over two years to double the number of their nursing graduates.

Iowa community colleges see enrollment losses, tuition increases

The Gazette

A new “2021 Iowa Condition of Community Colleges Report” highlights efforts the two-year public campuses are making toward the governor’s “Future Ready Iowa” goal of getting 70% of working Iowans education or training beyond high school by 2025.

Commentary: Community colleges and mental health

Herald & Review

The ongoing global health pandemic has added significant stress to many lives, and it is our responsibility as a community resource to find ways for our students and staff to have easy access to information and support services when needed, writes Brian Durham, executive director of the Illinois Community College Board.

