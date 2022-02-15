AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Register for AACC Annual

Join us for the 2022 AACC Annual April 30–May 3 in New York City! Registration is open. Session tracks are: Campus Climate and Crisis Management; Closing Equity & Achievement Gaps; Institutional Operations, Recruitment & Retention; Student Success; and Teaching & Learning. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and be prepared to show proof of vaccination, and a daily negative health screening questionnaire to participate in AACC Annual. Learn more about Covid protocols.

Program initiatives

Apply for the AACC AI Incubator Network

The new Artificial Intelligence Incubator Network Initiative is managed by AACC with funding from Dell Technologies and Intel. This 18-month initiative aims to design and build artificial intelligence (AI) incubators across the country using the expertise and industry connections of community colleges. Want to be part of the AI Incubator Network? Apply by February 25.

Student innovators wanted

AACC is accepting applications for its annual Community College Innovation Challenge, which encourages student innovation in STEM that can address real-world challenges. The competition, held in partnership with the National Science Foundation, seeks to foster the development of students’ innovation, communication and entrepreneurial skills. Working with a supportive faculty or administrator mentor, teams of two to four students can submit proposals, and up to 10 finalist teams will be selected to develop their proposals during an innovation boot camp. Finalist teams will create and present an entrepreneurial pitch to a panel of professionals with a chance to win cash awards. Deadline to apply: March 30.

Resources

Look for new job or a new employee

Use the AACC Job Board to look for your next job, or to post a job opening at your college. AACC members can receive a discount with code members2022.

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Shed some light on your college!

Opportunities from other organizations

Boost your college’s brand

Lumina Foundation has launched the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, a national grant opportunity supporting brand building and marketing for community colleges. Lumina will award $1 million to one selected winner and $100,000 each to nine other colleges. Deadline to apply: March 15.

Call for manuscript submissions

The Journal of First-generation Student Success has a special issue slated for November 2022, focusing on the experiences of first-generation students in technical and community colleges. Manuscript submissions are being accepted until March 15.