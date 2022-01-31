When a sudden, small expense threatens an entire college career

Washington Post

Kesare Mowrer was a restaurant server while taking a full course load at the Community College of Philadelphia: She’d ride her bike to school, take classes until lunchtime, commute an hour by train to the restaurant, serve meals for nine hours, head back to the college to pick up her bike and pedal home — arriving around 10 p.m., exhausted, with hours of homework ahead of her.

VHCC tech center to expand welding, diesel tech

Virginia Business

Demand for welders is so great that some of Eddie Fultz’s Virginia Highlands Community College students are being hired for part-time jobs while they’re still completing their training.

Steep fall in community college enrollment could prolong Oregon’s worker shortage

Oregon Live

“An interruption in such training will be felt in increased difficulty filling jobs in a couple of years’ time, as these programs can take two to four years to result in a fully trained worker,” says Oregon Employment Department economist Jessica Nelson.

Child care workers are vanishing and it’s hurting the entire economy

CNN Business

Since losing one-third of its workforce at the outset of the pandemic, the child care industry has seen a jobs recovery that’s been slow and incomplete. And now it’s starting to backslide.