Why aren’t more adults finishing community college?

Brown Center Chalkboard (Brookings blog)

Getting adult learners with some college credits to re-enroll in community colleges might not be that easy, but connecting with them before they stop out could help them to continue and finish a credential, according to a Brookings report.

New Virginia community college program aims to combat ongoing truck driver shortage

WSLS

The Virginia Trucking Association and Virginia Ready Initiative aims to train students at 23 community colleges.

Cedar Rapids, Kirkwood Community College launch workforce scholarship program

The Gazette

The city of Cedar Rapids will allocate $500,000 of its $28 million share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the College Career Connection program, a new workforce scholarship initiative with Kirkwood Community College that will be the first of its kind among Iowa cities.

Community Colleges chancellor announces end to for-profit transfer agreement

EdSource

California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley announced this week that he has canceled a controversial transfer agreement with American Public University System, a for-profit institution.