ED encourages institutions to use FAFSA data to aid in administration of federal benefits programs

NASFAA News

The U.S. Education Department has notified higher education institutions that they can use data from a student’s FAFSA to help inform them of benefits and opportunities that may be available to them, including their potential eligibility for federal benefits and assistance programs such as the new Child Tax Credit and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, among others.

GRCC reports uptick in number of students over the age of 30

Fox17

Michigan’s Grand Rapids Community College is seeing a substantial uptick in the number of people enrolling in courses over the age of 30. It credits the increase, in part, to state programs such as Futures for Frontliners that cover the majority of tuition costs for older students.

Goodwill to allocate $1M to seven regional technical colleges

WTVM

A Goodwill branch in Georgia will award a total of $1 million equally amongst seven regional technical colleges.

North Carolina community colleges seek $244M budget hike with priority on salaries

Triangle Business Journal (subscription required)

The increase would raise the system’s faculty salaries to the projected average of peer systems in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.