In effort to prevent dropouts, community colleges are focusing on a sense of belonging and connection for their students

Boston Globe (subscription required)

Community college leaders hope cultivating a sense of belonging can help counter a troubling increase in the number of students who are dropping out, lost amid the shift to virtual learning and perhaps gone forever.

Trinity Wall Street funds housing for homeless community college students

Episcopal News Service

Trinity Church Wall Street in Manhattan is funding an urgent need in its neighborhood: student housing. The church has announced that it is granting $2 million to provide housing for homeless students enrolled at Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Maine Community College System, Maine DOE offering tuition-free college courses to Maine’s adult education students

WABI

Tuition for the courses is being provided by the Maine Community College System, while the state’s education department will provide textbooks and course materials.

Lansing Community College revises weapons policy

Fox47news.com

The Michigan college revised its weapons policy, making it clear that people with concealed carry permits are not allowed to have guns on campus and specifically stating that violators may face serious consequences, such as a criminal prosecution.