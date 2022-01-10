Colorado Latinos continue to face barriers to college degrees

Public News Service

The Covid health pandemic has blunted progress made in the number of Latino students graduating with a college certificate or degree, a development that could have long-term racial and economic impacts in Colorado.

GOP hasn’t confirmed most of Gov. Tony Evers’ picks to UW Regents, tech college board

Wisconsin State Journal

Five of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers picks for the Wisconsin technical college system board are unconfirmed, with three of them unable to serve because appointees of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker refuse to vacate their seats even though their terms expired last spring.

Commentary: The secret sauce of Georgia’s extraordinary film industry: Georgians

SaportaReport

What we did was truly an innovation in education and workforce training. Our state decided to use the existing resources of the entire University System of Georgia – all 26 institutions – and the existing resources of the entire Technical College System of Georgia – all 22 institutions – and, in August of 2015, launched a collaborative effort, The Georgia Film Academy, based at the system office of the Board of Regents.

Governor’s proposed ban on critical race theory in South Dakota schools, universities has been filed

KELO

True to her word, Gov. Kristi Noem is asking the South Dakota legislature to declare what can’t be presented or discussed in public schools, state technical colleges and state universities.

Being the community’s college is Pate’s focus

News-Enterprise

In recruiting business and industry to Hardin County, Kentucky, location always has been a primary asset. That Elizabethtown Community and Technical College is preparing students to fill positions for companies investing millions of dollars in Hardin County now has become a key attraction as well.

Austin Community College to move many classes online for two weeks due to omicron

Austin American-Statesman

Austin Community College is moving many of its classes online for the first two weeks of the semester as the omicron variant of Covid continues to run roughshod over Central Texas.