Q&A: Providing library services for higher education in prison

Ithaka S+R blog

With the restoration of Pell funding for incarcerated students set to take place in 2023, the field of higher education in prison is currently grappling with how to prepare for this long-awaited expansion of funding and opportunity, and academic libraries that wish to serve this student group must likewise prepare to meet their needs.

Pima Community College to require medical-grade masks on campuses

KVOA

Following the University of Arizona’s lead, Pima Community College will also require the use of surgical-grade masks on its campuses when classes resume for the spring semester.



San Diego Promise program offers free tuition and hope to community college students

KPBS

In the midst of the Covid crisis, there is some hope for community college students who could use a helping hand.



